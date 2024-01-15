Good Samaritan rescues man who crashed into Crow River in Rogers

A driver who crashed into an icy river is recovering after a good Samaritan helped him to safety Monday afternoon in Rogers.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 46-year-old man lost control while driving a Chevrolet box truck north on Highway 101 near County Road 36. He hit a guardrail and sign on the right side of the road before veering left and plunging down an embankment and into the Crow River.

A good Samaritan stopped and helped the driver get out of the vehicle.

Aerial footage from Chopper 5 shows crews working to extract the wrecked truck from the river in single-digit temperatures.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, the State Patrol said.

The crash remains under investigation.