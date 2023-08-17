State leaders to discuss air quality in Minnesota Thursday morning

The air quality alert has been issued for much of Minnesota.

State officials with the pollution control agency and the health department will be discussing the current air quality on Thursday morning after an alert was issued for all of Thursday and Friday due to smoke drifting over Minnesota from wildfires in Canada.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) says the alert will last until at least 11 p.m. Friday. State officials are expected to speak at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The air is considered to be unhealthy for everyone, meaning you should limit your time outdoors, especially for sensitive groups. If you are vulnerable to the air conditions and have to spend time outside, experts suggest wearing a well-fitting N-95 mask.

Much of northern and east-central Minnesota — including the Twin Cities metro — are expected to have quality that’s considered unhealthy for everyone. At times on Friday, several hours are expected to reach a “very unhealthy for all” level.

The situation in Canada has been getting worse and is causing evacuations in some areas Thursday. More than 1,000 active wildfires are burning across the country, and emergency leaders say it’s Canada’s worse wildfire season of the 21st century.

Meanwhile, in the Northwest Territories, air evacuations are now happening, and the entire city of Yellowknife is being asked to evacuate by Friday. There are roughly 20,000 people in the city.

Government officials in the Northwest Territories who don’t have an option of leaving by road should register for the flights out. The evacuation order issued Wednesday night applies to the city of Yellowknife and the neighboring First Nations communities of Ndilo and Dettah.

This summer, Minnesota has sent at least four aircraft to help due to the state’s air also being affected by the wildfire season.