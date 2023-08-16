Statewide air quality alert issued for Thursday and Friday

Another statewide air quality alert has been issued for Minnesota due to incoming smoke from Canadian wildfires.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) says the alert will cover all of Thursday and run at least until 11 p.m. Friday.

While the entire state is expected to have air quality bad enough that it’s considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, much of northern and east-central Minnesota — including the Twin Cities metro — are expected to have quality that’s considered unhealthy for everyone. At times on Friday, several hours are expected to reach a “very unhealthy for all” level.

The MPCA says everyone should limit prolonged exertion and overall time outdoors during the alert, especially those in sensitive groups — children, elderly adults and those with conditions like asthma and other breathing conditions, heart disease, high blood pressure and diabetes.

The worst time is expected to be Friday afternoon, and health officials say current forecasts show that southerly winds late Friday into Saturday will disperse the smoke, although that could change.

