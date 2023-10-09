State lawmaker arrested on suspicion of DWI in Chisago County

A Minnesota state lawmaker was booked into jail early Monday morning after being arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 38-year-old Brion Marie Curran, a DFL representative from Vadnais Heights, was booked on suspicion of third-degree DWI, a gross misdemeanor.

No other details from the stop were immediately available.

Authorities say the matter isn’t expected to be heard in court until Tuesday.

It’s the second time a DFL lawmaker has been arrested for DWI in the past three months, after Rep. Dan Wolgamott back in July. He quickly apologized, pleaded guilty and was sentenced last month.