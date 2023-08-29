State Fair vendor remembers, honors Gustavus hockey player who died in crash

One booth at the Minnesota State Fair has a special tribute for a Gustavus Adolphus hockey player who recently died in a car crash.

Nineteen-year-old Jori Jones was killed earlier this month in a crash in Chippewa County.

The Ball Park Cafe at the fairgrounds is honoring Jones because the owners are family friends.

“The smile never left her face, whether it was day one to day 12, she treated everyone the same and was just a joy,” said Dan Theisen, owner of Ball Park Cafe.

Jones spent three summers working at Ball Park Cafe.

“She’d always turn with a smile, with a ‘Hello, Dan,'” Theisen said.

On Aug. 20, Jones died when the car she was in was involved in a crash about 30 miles west of Willmar.

“She loved this place and we definitely miss her,” said Brett Theisen, who worked with Jori.

Jones recently wrapped up her freshman year at Gustavus Adolphus and was a member of the women’s hockey team that just won the Division III National Championship. To keep her memory alive, there’s a hockey stick on top of the Ball Park Cafe fair booth.

“Sticks out at night when things happen to hockey players, we felt it was the right thing for us to make a tribute to her,” Dan Theisen said.

Brett Theisen used to work side by side with Jori at the fair.

“Right away, she was one of the best that we had,” Brett said.

Right above the register where she used to work is her hockey number, 33.

“Every day we go in, I just give it a good tap like a locker room type feel, just knowing she’s proud that we’re kind of pressing on because she loved this place,” Brett added.

Whether it’s her smile or friendly service, there are countless memories of Jori that live on. The team at Ball Park Cafe is honored to share it with everyone who stops by.

“It’s been overwhelming, the support,” Dan Theisen said.

A GoFundMe has been started to help Jones’ family and had received more than $113,000 in donations as of Tuesday.