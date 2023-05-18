State committee reaches deal on proposed tax bill that includes rebate checks

The rebate checks Minnesotans could be eligible for are going to be smaller than once thought.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and lawmakers at the state capitol are continuing to make progress on their priorities this session.

On Wednesday night, committee members reached a deal on a proposed tax bill, which includes rebate checks for Minnesotans – although those checks are less than the initial payments proposed by Walz, which were up to $1,000 for single tax filers and $2,000 for couples.

According to the legislation, there would be one-time payments of $260 dollars for single tax filers, $520 for married couples and an extra $260 per child, with a maximum of $1,300. These payments apply to individuals who make an annual income of $75,000 or less, or married couples who make less than $150,000 per year.

Earlier this week, Walz acknowledged that the rebate checks – which are part of a $3 million plan – would be less than what he had originally proposed.

“It was a proposal we put forward. We compromised in good faith on this. I’m glad Minnesotans are getting money back in their pocket,” said Walz. “It’ll be a little smaller than we wanted, but I think there’s other things we got for that trade that will help families.”

In addition, the bill also includes an exemption for social security income and a new child tax credit, as well as more tax breaks.

If a couple earns less than $100,000 per year, there is an exemption from paying state tax on social security income.

For the proposed child tax credit, families who earn less than $35,000 would get $1,750 for each dependent.

“This will significantly cut child poverty, that is the right thing to do. In the state of Minnesota, we should all come together and say no child should live in poverty,” said Rep. Aisha Gomez (DFL-Minneapolis).

“It’s also the largest tax increase – not just the tax part, but also education, transportation. People in Minnesota will get hit with some pretty hefty tax increases, said Rep. Greg Davids (R-Preston).

However, there’s still work to be done in order to make this all a reality – the bill must first pass the House and the Senate before making its way to the Walz’s desk.

