St. Paul Winter Carnival begins Thursday

The nearly two-week long event includes multiple activities throughout the city, including ice sculpting.

Activities with the annual St. Paul Winter Carnival begin Thursday night.

The 12-day event is made of mostly free events which happen in downtown St. Paul near Rice Park and Landmark Center, but some events will be at the state fairgrounds.

On Thursday, a laser light show will be held at 6 p.m. in Rice Park and will be followed by a formal announcement to begin the start of the carnival. Beverages will also be available at the ice bar, which will be accompanied by food and music, from 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Ice carvings will be done Thursday-Sunday, and the art will stay up for the carnival’s duration if weather conditions allow. CLICK HERE for the latest forecast.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS caught up with Bik and Cynthia Smith, who organize the event. You can watch their interview in the video player above.

CLICK HERE for more information on the 138th carnival, which ends on Feb. 4.

