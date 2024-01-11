Meet Jody Vander Hart, your 2024 Klondike Kate

2024 Klondike Kate selected

The 2024 St. Paul Winter Carnival had its unofficial kickoff Wednesday night in Oakdale as eight women competed for the title of this year’s Klondike Kate.

In the end, Jody Vander Hart earned the distinction and will serve as the carnival’s Mistress of Song and Merriment.

“I am overwhelmed, I am honored, I am thrilled. All of the above,” Vander Hart reacted.

Vander Hart lives in Vadnais Heights but grew up in St. Paul. She has sung with the choral group Triple Trio and was a member of Sweet Adelines; she’s also a longtime karaoke lover.

Now that the sash is hers, Vander Hart says she hopes to see plenty of faces enjoying the festivities later this month.

“The Winter Carnival is our time to celebrate in the winter,” she said. “We’re cold here in Minnesota. We’re freezing, but hey, we have a good time. We bring 10 days of fun and frivolity and merriment, and I’m thrilled to be part of it.”

The 138th St. Paul Winter Carnival will run from Jan. 25 through Feb. 4.