St. Paul violent crime drops for 2nd straight year

St. Paul violent crime drops for second straight year

After several years of rising violent crime in St. Paul, the past two years have seen a significant turnaround.

St. Paul police data showed homicides, aggravated assaults, people injured by gunfire, carjackings, robberies and motor vehicle thefts are all down, some categories significantly, between the start of 2022 and the end of 2024.

St Paul Police Sgt. Toy Vixayvong told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS this has all happened even though St. Paul Police Department is short-staffed. Vixayvong said it was a combination of good, old-fashioned police work and help from violence interrupters and people in the community.

“Our investigative unit is supported by the gang unit, special investigative unit, our intelligence unit and so everybody comes together,” said Vixayvong. “And, keep in mind, there are small groups of people that are committing a large percentage of the violent crimes in our city.”

Annie Rose owns and operates the Lost Fox restaurant and bar in Lowertown, which was burglarized four separate times in 2023. Rose told KSTP she has noticed a significant change and credited the community and police for working together to reverse the trend.

“They’re great (SPPD). They stop in, they see how we’re doing, they’re on the streets, they’re walking around and they’re talking to people and it’s not like an iron fist. They’re helping people,” said Rose.

Rose also said Mayor Melvin Carter’s office has been instrumental in helping the Lowertown neighborhood. She said someone from the mayor’s office meets with her and other community members at least twice a month to discuss ways to keep things safe.