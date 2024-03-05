St. Paul teachers, school district reach tentative deal to avoid strike

Less than a week before the start of a planned strike, St. Paul teachers and the school district have reached a tentative deal.

St. Paul Public Schools (SPPS) and the St. Paul Federation of Educators (SPFE) announced the deal on Tuesday. The union had planned to start a strike this coming Monday but the deal, pending formal approval, has stopped that.

SPFE hasn’t yet set a date for its members to vote on the deal, which will also have to be formally approved by the SPPS Board of Education — although that’s expected given a statement from the board that said its members had “an active role” in the bargaining process. However, until that time, the sides aren’t releasing details of the new deal.

“Our union is glad to have had the chance to collaborate with our school board members and settle a fair contract that supports our students and respects and honors the professionalism of our educators,” SPFE President Leah VanDassor said. “I firmly believe this is a pathway forward to grow that collaboration and make St. Paul the destination district it should be.”

SPPS Superintendent Joe Gothard added, “As a district, we are committed to the important work of collaboration and coming together as one SPPS community. Our staff, students, families and administrators all want Saint Paul Public Schools to be the best district it can be, and the only way we can do that is by working together.”

The sides had been bargaining for months but increased talks recently after the union’s teachers, educational assistants, and school and community services personnel overwhelmingly voted last month to authorize a strike. That included around 40 hours of bargaining over this past weekend and additional talks on Monday.

Both sides noted some “meaningful progress” during the weekend sessions while noting that work was still needed to reach a deal.

District and union officials are expected to discuss the tentative deal later on Tuesday afternoon.