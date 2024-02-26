St. Paul Public Schools teachers to file strike notice Monday

The union says if a settlement isn't reached this week, all 8,000 of its members will be hitting picket lines starting next Monday.

Members of the St. Paul Federation of Educators are making plans to go on strike next month.

In a release sent out Monday morning by the union, representatives say they will file their intent to strike notice sometime during the afternoon hours, and add that, if necessary, a strike will begin on Monday, March 11.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to St. Paul Public Schools for a response to the union’s plans and will update this article when – or if – one is received.

The filing comes after more than 92% of SPFE members voted to authorize a strike earlier this month.

Another full-day mediation session is scheduled for March 1.

The last time union members went on strike was in 2020 but has taken strike votes during each of the past four bargaining cycles.

Union leaders say they are asking for additional mental health teams, lower health insurance costs and better wages.

District officials say there are ongoing negotiations but add what the union is asking for is almost $100 million over budget.

Leaders of SPFE say teachers have been working without a contract since July 1 and filed for mediation with the district in December.

According to the district, SPFE members are working under the contract for 2021 and 2023 until a new one is settled, which they add is standard practice across school districts and other public entities.

A news conference is scheduled to begin at 1:15 p.m. at the state’s Bureau of Mediation Services.

