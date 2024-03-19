St. Paul School Board to vote Tuesday on teacher contract

Members of the teachers union voted to approve the contract just last week.

The St. Paul Board of Education is set to vote on a new contract with educators in the district on Tuesday.

Members of the teacher’s union voted to approve the deal just last week. Prior to that, teachers were ready to strike.

If the school board approves the contract, a two-year deal will be in place.

Union leaders say the new contract – if approved – will include a 4% increase in salaries next year for licensed staff, service professionals and educational assistant – and pay bumps this school year as well.

The deal also includes improved health insurance, capped class sizes, fewer cases for early childhood special education teachers and other changes.

Tuesday’s meeting comes a week after the teacher’s union voted to approve the deal, averting a strike that St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter weighed in on.

“We had a whole lot of folks in our community who are focused on putting our young people first. Sometimes to work through how we work through our resources and how we negotiate capacity limitations,” said Carter.

Tuesday’s board meeting is at 5:30 p.m.

