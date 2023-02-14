St. Paul Public Schools leaders to discuss increased security measures at Tuesday news conference

Leaders of St. Paul Public Schools are expected to speak Tuesday on increasing security at the district’s four high schools as well as Washington Technology Magnet School.

Tuesday, a news conference is scheduled for noon regarding the addition of public safety personnel at the five schools. Superintendent Joe Gothard is expected to speak at the event.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, the district announced the increase of security Monday. Two officers will be at Central, Como, Harding and Humboldt schools as well as Washington Technology Magnet School on a short-term basis. Meanwhile, a third full-time school support liaison will also be added to Harding High School’s security team.

The increase in security comes after a fatal stabbing at Harding High School on Friday, when a 15-year-old was allegedly killed by another student. A suspect was arrested and formal charges could be filed as soon as Tuesday.

Classes at Harding High School were canceled both Monday and Tuesday but students are expected back on Wednesday.

Check back for a stream of Tuesday’s news conference and for updates.

