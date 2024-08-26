‘Some of the most disgusting conditions I’ve ever seen’: St. Paul mayor condemns owner of Lowry Apartments

St. Paul’s mayor condemned a real estate company on Monday evening for extremely poor living conditions in a downtown apartment building.

Mayor Melvin Carter stood in front of the 134-unit Lowry Apartments building and blamed Madison Equities for “disgusting” living conditions.

The building went into foreclosure earlier this year, but tenants say Madison Equities failed to inform them.

“The living conditions that Madison Equities has their tenants living in is one of the most disgusting things I’ve seen in my entire life,” Carter said.

Mayor Carter said when he walked through the building on Monday, he saw trash, flies, insect infestations, rodents and feces on the floor.

“Madison Equities has just turned their backs on 100-plus residents who live here — for money. To be clear, for money,” Carter said.

The mayor also said Madison Equities has continued to collect rent checks from current tenants every month despite being in foreclosure and has not used that money toward fixing the building.

One tenant who has lived in the building since fall 2023 said her kids often find needles and pipes on the floor inside. She also said no one told her or her neighbors about the building foreclosure.

Carter said he is in the process of contacting Madison Equities and is asking for a plan by the end of the day on Tuesday to relocate tenants and bring the property up to code.

Additionally, Carter said the city attorney will file papers in court on Tuesday to immediately transfer the building into new, temporary ownership.

“Every option is on the table for us,” the mayor said.

The sheriff’s sale of the Lowry Apartments is set for Sept. 10.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to Madison Equities for a response and is awaiting a response.