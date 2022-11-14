St. Paul man found dead near downtown loading dock identified

The man who was found dead near a downtown St. Paul loading dock has been identified.

Monday, St. Paul police identified the victim as 33-year-old Deondrae R. Atkins.

Atkins was found just after 2 a.m. Sunday when police responded to a call of a person down in the 200 block of West Ninth Street. Police said medics found an apparent gunshot wound on Atkins’ body and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police haven’t yet announced any arrests in connection with his death. Anyone with information is asked to call 651-266-5650.

The case is the city’s 33rd homicide of the year, according to police.