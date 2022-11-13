St. Paul police find man dead near Downtown loading dock in city’s 33rd homicide of the year

UPDATE 8:45 a.m. 11/13/22: St. Paul police are investigating the city’s 33rd homicide of the year after a man was found dead early Sunday morning in the Downtown area.

Police say they found the man near a loading dock while responding to a 911 call for a “person down” just after 2 a.m.

Medics found an apparent gunshot wound to the man’s upper body, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Although police did not name the specific loading dock, A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer observed officers and squad vehicles outside the parking garage at 10th Street, and the incident location provided by police was the 200 block of West Ninth Street, which is near St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Police have not arrested anyone yet and are looking for potential witnesses. Anyone with information should call 651-266-5650.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will release more information about the victim. Check back for updates.

INITIAL REPORT 7:45 a.m. 11/13/22: St. Paul police have announced a homicide investigation in connection to a death that happened sometime overnight Saturday into Sunday in Downtown St. Paul.

Besides pinning the general area on the 200 block of West Ninth Street, police have not released any details about the death.

Check back for updates as 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS works to learn more. See more photos from the scene below.

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION



SPPD officers are investigating a death that occurred overnight on the 200 block of West 9th Street.



More information will be released later this morning. — Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) November 13, 2022