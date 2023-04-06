St. Paul city leaders to discuss, share plans for improving city’s roads

Watch live in the video box above or, if using the app, click here.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, state Senator Sandy Pappas as well as other city leaders are scheduled to speak Thursday morning on the condition of the city’s roads, as well as plans to improve them.

According to a news release announcing the conference, Carter, Pappas, City Councilor Mitra Jalali, Public Works Director Sean Kershaw and Parks and Recreation Director Andy Rodriguez will speak at 11 a.m. at the St. Paul Asphalt Plant.

City leaders are expected to share plans for filling potholes, as well as bring up a proposed plan to have a local sales tax they say would be invested in the infrastructure at city parks, as well as the streets.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, the city is asking for a one-cent sales tax increase. Carter had previously said about three-quarters of the increase would be dedicated to fixing city streets, while the remaining quarter would be given to the Parks and Recreation Department. State law requires cities and counties to get approval from the state to hold local referendums to allow voters to decide whether the taxes will be raised.

Carter says claims against the city for pothole damage totaled 85 in 2022 and reached 250 in the first two months of 2023.

While potholes can cause damage to vehicles, drivers can sometimes file claims to cover the cost of damages caused by a pothole, although the pothole usually has to have been reported and crews have a reasonable amount of time to fix them.

