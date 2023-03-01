How to report potholes, file a damage claim and get reimbursed
As March begins, it’s time to bring some attention to something nobody enjoys: potholes.
While winter isn’t completely behind us, pothole repair season is near and drivers have likely seen many that need attention from road crews.
With millions of miles of roadways, it can be confusing to know who to report each pothole to so it can be fixed by the proper department.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is responsible for fixing potholes on state highways and interstates, while counties handle county roads and each city takes care of its own city roadways.
Looking to report a pothole? Follow the link or phone number for each locality:
- MnDOT: CLICK HERE.
- Anoka County: CLICK HERE.
- Carver County: CLICK HERE.
- Dakota County: CLICK HERE.
- Hennepin County: CLICK HERE or call 612-596-0299.
- Ramsey County: CLICK HERE.
- Scott County: CLICK HERE.
- Washington County: CLICK HERE or call 651-430-4300.
- Wright County: CLICK HERE or call 763-682-7383.
- Minneapolis: CLICK HERE or call 612-673-2969.
- St. Paul: CLICK HERE, call 651-266-9700 or email potholes@ci.stpaul.mn.us.
Don’t see your county listed? Links to all county websites in the state can be found by CLICKING HERE. All other city websites in Minnesota can be found by CLICKING HERE.
Of course, potholes can also cause damage to vehicles and drivers can sometimes file claims to cover the cost of damages caused by a pothole, although the pothole usually has to have been reported and crews have a reasonable amount of time to fix them. More information on filing a claim can be found below.
- File a claim with MnDOT for a state highway pothole HERE.
- File a claim for a Minneapolis pothole HERE.
- File a claim for a St. Paul pothole HERE.