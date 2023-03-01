How to report potholes, file a damage claim and get reimbursed

As March begins, it’s time to bring some attention to something nobody enjoys: potholes.

While winter isn’t completely behind us, pothole repair season is near and drivers have likely seen many that need attention from road crews.

With millions of miles of roadways, it can be confusing to know who to report each pothole to so it can be fixed by the proper department.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is responsible for fixing potholes on state highways and interstates, while counties handle county roads and each city takes care of its own city roadways.

Looking to report a pothole? Follow the link or phone number for each locality:

Don’t see your county listed? Links to all county websites in the state can be found by CLICKING HERE. All other city websites in Minnesota can be found by CLICKING HERE.

Of course, potholes can also cause damage to vehicles and drivers can sometimes file claims to cover the cost of damages caused by a pothole, although the pothole usually has to have been reported and crews have a reasonable amount of time to fix them. More information on filing a claim can be found below.