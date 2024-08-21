St. Paul City Councilors to discuss funding for replacing lead pipes during Wednesday meeting

Councilors are expected to finalize costs for replacing lead water service lines on private properties.

St. Paul City Council members are expected to finalize costs for replacing lead water pipes on private properties on Wednesday.

The state and federal governments have thrown a lot of money at replacing aging pipes that pose health risks. It’s a big project, and Wednesday could be a huge leap forward in putting an end to lead pipes.

Last November, the St. Paul Regional Water Supply highlighted more than a dozen tap water samples from homes and buildings were at levels in which the EPA requires corrective action.

Just before that, Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill allocating $240 million for replacement grants across the state. CLICK HERE for the full text of the bill.

Federal money was also set aside for piping replacement in the city.

Now, councilors are set to discuss the approval of the city’s cost of providing lead piping replacement on private properties and setting up a public hearing for mid-September to consider the properties.

Wednesday’s meeting begins at 3:30 p.m.

St. Paul residents can find an online map to see which homes are currently eligible for pipe replacement. That map can be found HERE.

Minneapolis also has a map showing which homes have lead piping. You can find that map by CLICKING HERE.