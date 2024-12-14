St. Paul Charter Commission approves administrative citations for city

St. Paul civil penalties

The City of Saint Paul is considering adding administrative citations as another tool to enforce city laws. The proposal has the support of Mayor Melvin Carter and the City Council but requires changing the city charter.

“St. Paul really stands out as one of the few cities that really doesn’t have the power to do civil administrative fines,” said Rick Varco, the Charter Commission chair. “They have to too often rely on criminal charges. That’s a really heavy-handed tool and can have really bad consequences for people in terms of employment and jobs.”

Concerns were raised last year when the City Council considered a petty misdemeanor as punishment for violations of proposed smoking restrictions. The city passed the ordinance with a penalty of a warning followed by an administrative citation. Administrative citations, however, are not allowed by city charter.

The Council recommended the Charter Commission review the idea earlier this fall. After two meetings, the Commission voted Thursday 12 to 3 to allow the Council to use fines to enforce ordinances.

“I’m frankly surprised they didn’t exist,” said Sustain St. Paul Co-Chair Melissa Wenzel.

Sustain St. Paul sent a letter in support of the change to the Commission.

“Between outreach, education and criminal action you need something in-between to make it cost effective, efficient, fair and just,” said Wenzel.

Both she and Varco understand there are concerns it could affect certain communities more than others, including low-income individuals.

“There were concerns is this going to be used in an abusive or in a discriminatory manner,” said Varco. “Those are real concerns people should take seriously and I think the Council will address that when they create these the processes that are needed for this.”

The City Council now must vote unanimously to approve the change. If it passes, fines will be determined on a case-by-case basis as ordinances are considered.