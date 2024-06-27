St. Paul canceling private events at Harriet Island Pavilion amid flooding

Private events at the popular Harriet Island Pavilion in St. Paul are being canceled due to flooding.

City officials told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS they have had to revoke 11 permits, ranging from graduation parties to corporate picnics.

The pavilion is flooded due to high water levels on the Mississippi River.

The river hit ‘major flood stage’ at 17 feet Tuesday and by late Thursday, had risen another two feet.

It is expected to crest on Saturday at 20.8 feet, the seventh-highest crest ever and the worst summer flooding due to rainfall in a decade.

The City Council approved the mayor’s state of local emergency late Wednesday in order to eventually apply for relief funding.