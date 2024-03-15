St. Patrick’s Day cheer to fill St. Paul on Saturday

St. Paul is preparing for a busy St. Patrick's Day weekend.

St. Paul will be one of the many cities across the nation celebrating St. Patrick’s Day throughout the weekend.

Many festivities are being held on Saturday due to the holiday falling on a Sunday this year, which is tradition, according to the St. Patrick’s Association.

The Landmark Center will be hosting its free annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration on Saturday, and the parade — which is put on by the St. Patrick’s Association — kicks off at noon. The group is made of all volunteers, and work to donate at least $10,000 every year to area charities.

The route will be the same as the 2023 event, starting at Rice Park and traveling along Fifth Street before ending near Mears Park.

Earlier this week, St. Paul crowned Erin Schultz from Le Seuer as this year’s Miss Shamrock, who will be the grand marshal of this year’s parade.

After the parade, the St. Paul Saints will throw their own party at CHS Field, where live Irish music, dancing, beer and food specials will be available at the concourse. That event runs from 1-3:30 p.m., with tickets costing $5 in advance and $10 at the door.

“People of St. Paul are loud and proud Irish, they are Irish, and they want everyone to know about it. And that’s why we have such a great tradition of the St. Patrick’s Day parade down here every year,” said Hayden Kilkenny, president of the St. Patrick’s Association.

If you plan to head to any festivities on Saturday, make sure to dress appropriately. Besides wearing green, you may want to pin hats down or dress in layers, since a Forecast First Alert has been issued by Minnesota’s Weather Authority.

Wind gusts are expected to reach 45 mph throughout the day, especially in the afternoon hours, and high temperatures are expected to be in the mid-40s. Temperatures will drop to the mid-30s on Sunday. CLICK HERE for the latest forecast.