Miss Shamrock 2024 crowned ahead of St. Paul’s St. Patrick’s Day parade

On Tuesday night, Erin Schultz was crowned the new Miss Shamrock by the St. Patrick’s Association of St. Paul.

Schultz, from Le Sueur, was one of nine Shamrock princesses vying for the title. Contestants must be 21 ages and older and Irish. The princesses help in the six weeks leading up to St. Patrick’s Day with fundraising and volunteering in the community.

Schultz said her favorite part was being welcomed into the community and the relationships she’s made with the other ladies.

Miss Shamrock is the association’s annual representative and the queen of St. Paul’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade. She and the other princesses attend other area parades and festivals to promote the St. Paul parade and inspire other to give back to the community and celebrate their Irish heritage.

Wednesday night is another annual St. Patrick’s Association event — The World’s Worst Irish Tenor Contest. The event starts at 6 p.m. at Mancini’s in St. Paul.

Saturday is the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in St. Paul, also put on by the St. Patrick’s Association.

The parade starts at noon at Rice Park and ends near Mears Park while traveling along 5th Street.

While St. Patrick’s Day is officially on Sunday, March 17, this year, the parade is being held on Saturday due to a tradition dating to the start of parade in 1967, that if the holiday falls on a holy day or a Sunday the parade is held one day prior.