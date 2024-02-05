St. Francis native punches ticket to Paris Olympics

At least one Minnesotan will be headed to Paris to compete in the Olympics this summer.

St. Francis native Dakotah Lindwurm secured her spot by placing third place in the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials over the weekend.

Lindwurm won Grandma’s Marathon in Duluth in 2021 and 2022, but those around her shared her humble beginnings with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

Mark Hanson, the track coach at St. Francis High School, says Lindwurm didn’t bring home any trophies, set any records or even make the state tournament in high school.

“State track is a tough thing to get into,” he said.

She then wasn’t recruited by any schools but walked on in college. Now, she’s off to Paris.

“When she ran past me and she was almost to the finish line, I took a couple steps, basically almost passed out,” Lindwurm’s father, Shawn Bullen, said.

“She was screaming, ‘Dad, we did it!'” Bullen explained. “I don’t even remember what I said. It was huge tears, all that emotion.”

Bullen says Lindwurm has always thought of herself as an underdog.

“That hard work, dedication, that grit and a lot of heart, a lot of heart, obviously paid off,” he said.

After watching her qualify for the Olympics over the weekend, Bullen says he plans to travel to Paris to watch his daughter compete in the games.

“To see her out there running for the USA is going to be the highlight of my life, probably,” Bullen said, adding how proud he is of Lindwurm.

Back at her high school, everyone is pulling for Lindwurm to win gold.