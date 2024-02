Minnesotan Dakotah Lindwurm is headed to the Paris Olympics.

She took third place at the U.S. Olympic Marathon trials with a time of 2:25:31.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS sister station WDIO reports that Lindwurm won both the 2021 and 2022 Grandma’s Marathons, and her 2022 victory made her the 12th-fastest U.S. women’s marathoner of all time.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz reacted to the news on social media.

Minnesota‚Äôs own Dakotah Lindwurm just made the Olympic team! https://t.co/jch9zqkfxk — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) February 3, 2024