St. Cloud police searching for suspects after 14-year-old girl is sexually assaulted

St. Cloud police are looking for two men they say forced a 14-year-old girl into their vehicle before sexually assaulting her.

It happened Wednesday evening and police say she was forced into the vehicle on University Drive, and then assaulted her just a couple of blocks to the east.

Neighbors in the area spoke to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS about the police response that night.

“Police came and knocked on my door in the middle of the night and asked if I had seen any cars or anything,” said Eric Beuning, who lives nearby.



St. Cloud police say the 14-year-old girl was walking along University Drive Southeast on Wednesday evening around 5:30 p.m. They say two men in a black SUV approached her, had a brief conversation, and then forced her into the vehicle. They then drove a short distance away to George Friedrich Park, where investigators say they forced her to a wooded area and sexually assaulted her.

“It is a little concerning sometimes that stuff like that could be happening in your own backyard and no one even knows about it,” Beuning said.



Beuning says this is especially concerning because he has a daughter around the same age as the victim in this case.

“If she wants to come outside and play she’s always got to have the dog with her and I’ll crack the window open so I can hear if she is talking to anybody or if anybody come by,” Beuning said. “I make sure that she’s aware of any kind of safety situations.”



The victim tells police she believes the suspects are both in their mid-20s. As the investigation into what happened continues, Beuning is hopeful for answers soon.

“I trust the police are going to do their best to canvas everything and they’re checking everything and calling everybody in and hopefully they find these guys,” Beuning said.

Police say the teenage girl did not report seeing any weapons and wasn’t physically hurt. If you know anything that can help police track down the suspects, give them a call at 320-251-1200.