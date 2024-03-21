Police investigating report that 2 men abducted, sexually assaulted teenage girl

Authorities in St. Cloud say they’re investigating a report that two men in an SUV sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl.

Officers met with the teen Wednesday night and were told that she was walking alone in the 1700 block of University Drive Southeast when two men in a black SUV forced her into the vehicle, St. Cloud Police said.

The victim said the men then took her to a park in the 1900 block of University Drive Southeast, forced her to walk to a wooded area and forced sexual contact.

Police said the victim didn’t report seeing any weapons during the alleged assault, and she wasn’t physically hurt.

The suspects are described as being light-skinned Black males in their mid-20s, one slim and around 6 feet tall in a black hat, gray pants, and a black sweatshirt, and the other heavier set and with a rounder face.

Police didn’t have any additional details to provide and said it’s an ongoing investigation.