St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis gives 20th and final State of the City speech

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis gave his last State of the City address Tuesday.

After two decades in office, Kleis didn’t run for another term.

“I’m going to miss the people,” Mayor Kleis said. “The part that I really appreciate and really I’m going to miss is the connection and relationships.”

Mayor Kleis tells 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS his biggest accomplishments include keeping a low budget and expanding parkland. The biggest challenges includde the 2008 Great Recession and the pandemic.

“I’ve always been told by my dad and everybody else, ‘Leave the place better than when you got there,'” Mayor Kleis said. “We’re leaving the city in pretty good shape financially and lot of other ways, so it’s time. It’s time for some new leadership in St. Cloud.”

Kleis officially steps down from office next Monday.