St. Cloud to have first new mayor in 20 years, current mayor reflects and looks forward

For the first time in two decades, the people of St. Cloud will have a new mayor.

This November, after 20 years in office, Mayor Dave Kleis will not be on the ballot.

“I’ve been honored to serve this community, and I will retire and serve in a different capacity,” Kleis said. “Now, it’s time for someone else to take the reins.”

An Air Force veteran, Kleis started his political career with a 10-year run as a Minnesota legislator before first getting elected as St. Cloud’s mayor in 2005.

During his time as leader of the Granite City, Kleis said he hosted more than 1,000 town halls — communication and creating connections with his constituents was crucial to him as mayor.

He says maintaining a strong partnership with St. Cloud State University (SCSU) was also key.

“In order for them to succeed, there has to be a strong collaboration and partnership,” he said of SCSU and the city.

The university is currently facing lower enrollment due to recent budget cuts. Kleis says that, among other things, make this a pivotal time for St. Cloud.

“I think there’s so much division at the national level, international level [and in] in politics, and this is where, to me, the most important election [is],” Kleis said of the city’s local elections.

That is something he has hope for, given that six people are vying to become the next mayor.

“I am always thrilled to have anybody that’s willing to step forward and serve,” Kleis said, adding, “It’s important to get to know who these people are. You’re hiring folks in a pretty important position that has a direct impact.”

On this Tuesday’s primaries, voters in St. Cloud will narrow the six mayoral candidates to two for November’s general election.