Special election underway to fill Minnesota House District 52B seat

It’s Election Day for a portion of Dakota County on Tuesday as residents decide who will fill a vacant Minnesota House seat.

The special election is for House District 52B, which opened up when Ruth Richardson resigned from her seat in September.

Bianca Virnig won the DFL’s special primary over several candidates last month while Republicans are backing Cynthia Lonnquist and Libertarians put forth Charles Kuchlenz.

The seat represents Mendota and parts of Mendota Heights and Eagan.

Polling places will be open until 8 p.m. Click here to find your polling place.