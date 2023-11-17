Winner announced in DFL primary for state House special election to replace Rep. Richardson
Bianca Virnig won the primary and became the Democratic nominee for the special election for Minnesota House District 52B, according to the state DFL Party.
Rep. Ruth Richardson, DFL-Mendota Heights, resigned from her position of state representative in September. The special election will be held on Dec. 5 to fill her role.
Minnesota DFL states that Virnig currently serves on the school board for ISD 196 — which covers Eagan, Apple Valley and Rosemount.
Other candidates in the race include Cynthia Lonnquist, a Republican, and Charles Kuchlenz, a Libertarian.