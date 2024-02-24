South metro business creates stickers to show support for Burnsville Police, Fire departments

Minnesotans are finding new ways to honor the three Burnsville first responders who were shot and killed during a domestic incident on Sunday.

South metro-based “Print Lab Wraps” is making stickers with the emblems of Burnsville Police and Fire departments.

It began with a request from partners of Metro Transit who wanted the stickers for city vehicles. But word got out on social media and the demand for the stickers quickly grew.

Thousands of stickers were ordered to be handed out at nightly vigils, and now people are making calls to get them — not only in Minnesota but from all over the country.

A spokesperson for the company said they have made “10,000 easily.”

If you’re looking to get a sticker, you can reach out to the business here. They are asking for a $1 donation for materials after getting so many requests from people who want to show support for Burnsville.