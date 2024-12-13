So Minnesota: Oldest comic book store

From Superman to Batman, many grow up reading comics.

Comic Book College in Roseville has a unique claim to fame.

“It’s the longest-running comic book specialty store in Minnesota,” Comic Book College owner Tim Lohn said.

The store, which dates back to 1974 in Minneapolis, has had several owners and locations. In 2003, Lohn took over the store and its long history.

“I keep that because it’s a claim to fame,” Lohn said.

Lohn is carrying on a comic book tradition that spans generations.

“That’s the real fun part of it for me,” Lohn said. “The feeling of seeing their satisfaction. I’ve been looking for this and that’s a neat feeling to do that.”