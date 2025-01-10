So Minnesota: Old Chrysler Garage

There’s one place in Minnesota where you can take a trip down memory lane on four tires.

The Old Chrysler Garage in Isanti is the only all-Chrysler museum of cars and memorabilia in the country.

“There’s just something about old cars that tug at everybody’s heart,” owner Greg Biskey said. “I hear a lot of people surprised that they have something like this in the little town of Isanti.”

Greg Biskey opened Old Chrysler Garage in 2018. The museum holds about 20 cars from the early 1920’s to the late 1940’s. People visit the museum from around the country and the world.

“It’s just so fun to get someone here from Germany, and Australia, and England, and Okinawa,” Biskey said.

The best part? It won’t cost you a penny.

“We ask for donations if they want to, but there’s no admission fee,” Biskey said.