So Minnesota: Fagen Fighters World War II Museum

So Minnesota: Fagen Fighters WWII Museum

There’s a museum in Granite Falls that honors all World War II veterans.

Ron Fagen founded the Fagen Fighters World War II Museum. Fagen’s late father, Ray, fought in the war.

“They were all brave,” Fagen said. “They did what they were supposed to do, follow orders and do what they had to do.”

The museum holds dozens of vintage warplanes and vehicles, with people from around the world visiting the museum.

“You know that old saying like that ballfield in Iowa, ‘If you build it, they’ll come?’ That’s kind of been the situation here,” Fagen said. “We get a lot of people from France, from England, from Germany, along with the United States.”

The museum recently held special events honoring the 80th anniversary of the D-Day Invasion.