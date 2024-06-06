80th anniversary of D-Day invasion remembered at World War II museum in Granite Falls

Special events honoring the 80th anniversary of the D-Day Invasion were held Thursday at the Fagen Fighters World War II Museum in Granite Falls.

Ron Fagen founded the museum more than a decade ago, honoring his late father, Ray Fagen, who fought in the D-Day invasion. A picture of Ron’s father, his dog tags and letters home to his mother are part of the museum.

“They freed the world,” Fagen said. “It was tough for these guys. I’m proud of my dad — he’s an amazing guy.”

The D-Day exhibit in the museum also has real sand taken from Utah Beach.