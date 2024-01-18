Snow sculpting underway for world championship in Stillwater

World Snow Sculpting Championship in Stillwater

A popular winter event is underway in Stillwater.

A dozen teams from around the world are in town for the World Snow Sculpting Championship.

The event officially kicked off on Wednesday but sculptors arrived at around 6 a.m. Thursday to start crafting their massive chunks of snow and ice into a masterpiece.

They have until 2 p.m. Saturday to sculpt before judging gets underway but the festivities will run through Sunday. Besides the sculpting, visitors can enjoy a snow slide, indoor market and warming house, concessions and more.

Officials say around 50,000 people came out to the event last year. More information is available online.