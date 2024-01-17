World Snow Sculpting Championship gets underway Wednesday

The world snow sculpting championships open in Stillwater on Wednesday.

Crews have been stomping snow into 10-foot cubes for the competition.

While the opening ceremony gets underway at 4:30 p.m. at the JX Event venue, sculpting will be done in Lowell Park through Sunday.

Teams from across the world will be there, and visitors will find an indoor market, entertainment and activities for people of all ages.

A free shuttle service will also be available for those who want to park and ride to downtown Stillwater. The service will be located at Stillwater Motors.

A closing ceremony emceed by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Meteorologist Chris Reece will be held Saturday from 4-5 p.m., which is when awards will be given to the first, second and third place teams. The winning teams will receive the following:

1st place: $4,000

2nd place: $3,000

3rd place: $1,000

People’s Choice: $1,000

The ceremony will be followed by a block party at Lowell Park that includes fire performers, music, a beer tent, concessions and more. The party is open to the public.

A full schedule of events can be found by CLICKING HERE.