Flurries, snowplows expected to make appearances in the metro this week

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS meteorologist Jonathan Yuhas says metro residents can expect flurries throughout the weekend, then snow Monday through Wednesday.

The winter weather is predicted to come with below-average temperatures and some winds.

“Each day next week Monday through Wednesday could bring 1” to 3” of Snow meaning up to 3” of Snow could cover the ground in the Twin Cities by Wednesday,” Yuhas said.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is reminding drivers to slow down as snow starts sticking across the state.

MnDOT says snowplows will be out to clear the roads, so people should reduce their speed and give plows plenty of room when they pass by.

