Snow moves into the metro for morning rush hour

Snow is moving into the Twin Cities area just as the morning rush hour begins Wednesday.

At 6 a.m., snow was falling in the northwest suburbs as a Winter Weather Advisory continued for multiple counties in the region. The Minnesota State Patrol says road conditions are expected to be poor across the central portion of the state.

Snow is coming down in the Northwest Metro!

According to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Chief Meteorologist Ken Barlow, you should plan on adding a few extra minutes to your morning drive Wednesday, and snow will end by the mid-morning hours. At the end of it, another half to one inch of snow will have fallen before the system moves out. That will be in addition to the snowfall that fell overnight. CLICK HERE for an interactive radar.

Although the Winter Weather Advisory will remain in effect until 6 p.m. for Barron, Polk and Rusk Counties in Wisconsin until 6 p.m., the alert is expected to expire at 10 a.m. for Chippewa, Dunn, St. Croix, Anoka, Hennepin, Kandiyohi, Meeker, Ramsey, Washington and Wright Counties.

Drivers are reminded to keep in mind it has already been a tough commute for some the past few days, with multiple crashes reported this week already, including a multi-car pile-up Monday on the ramp from Highway 100 to eastbound I-394. According to the State Patrol, there were 115 crashes across the state from 6-11 a.m. that day.

A look at the snowy conditions in parts of the metro area the morning of Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Credit: KSTP-TV

School districts in parts of the state opted to delay the start of classes Wednesday. A full list of school delays and closures can be found by CLICKING HERE.