Ken’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

Good Wednesday morning!

The snow this morning will taper by mid-morning, but please allow a bit of extra time for your commute this morning.

One to three inches of snow fell across the area whilst most of us were sleeping.

Another ½” to 1” or so is possible from 7am thru 10am before the snow ends.

Not a major storm, but this morning’s commute will be slow.

Again, please allow extra time for your commute tomorrow.

The weekend is still looking quiet and mild.

Temperatures will stay either at or slightly below the normal for this time of the year, but no Arctic Air is lurking on the horizon.

No more BIG snow storms are looming either!

Have a nice day!

Ken