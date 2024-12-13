Small businesses getting creative to attract customers with shortened holiday shopping season

The holiday shopping season is in full swing and many small businesses are getting creative to attract more customers.

That’s because Thanksgiving was so late this year, shortening the typical holiday rush by about a week.

At 50th and France in Edina, they’re focused on experiences to draw visitors to the area during this critical holiday shopping period.

For three years, Senti owner Jen Knoch has been sharing her passion with others, and she knows just how important this time of year is.

“It’s our Super Bowl basically,” she said.



Thanksgiving fell on Nov. 28, nearly a week later than last year. For Senti and other small businesses that just means a shorter holiday shopping season.



“It was a bit of a panic,” Knoch said.

That’s why the director of the 50th and France Business Association stepped up to help.



“We immediately activated all the bells and whistles we could think of,” said Rebecca Sorensen, director of 50th and France.

“We just worked super hard to put a ton of activation in in a short amount of time,” she added.



Sorensen says the district is offering many shopping experiences this year to attract more visitors. This includes horse drawn carriage rides, Santa visits, roaming carolers and family themed days.



“We are so excited to offer so many fun experiences here at 50th and France,” Sorensen said.



“It’s a game changer having that,” Knoch added.



Adding to the challenge is online shopping, which is expected to increase by more than 8% this season, according to Adobe Digital Insights.



“There is something about being up close and personal to the gift, versus ordering online where you really don’t know ‘am I getting what I think I’m getting,'” Sorensen said.



A late Thanksgiving may not seem like a big deal to some, but Knoch stresses the whole year is dependent on this holiday shopping period for many shops like hers.



“What it means to support a small business is you’re truly supporting our dream,” Knoch said.

For a full list of some of the activities planned this month at 50th and France click here.