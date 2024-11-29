Ski season: Buck Hill is officially open

Buck Hill is officially open for its 70th season.

You’ll be able to ski and snowboard until 6 p.m. on Friday, and $30 will get you all-day lift tickets.

Trails open include Teacher’s Pet, Deer Run and School Yard. Redtail Ridge Park and several lift’s will also be open, as well as Buck ’54 Bar and Grill.

KSTP’s Buck Hill camera captured an empty lift around 10 a.m. — excitedly waiting for the first skiers and snowboarders of the season.

Opening day at Buck Hill on Nov. 29, 2024.

More information can be found here.