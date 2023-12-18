Signing ceremony in St. Cloud to mark first U of M Medical School expansion in 50 years

Leaders from the University of Minnesota Medical School will join local lawmakers and CentraCare officials in a signing ceremony Monday morning to commemorate the future University of Minnesota Medical School CentraCare Regional Campus – St. Cloud.

Dean of the University of Minnesota Medical School Dr. Jakub Tolar will join President and CEO of CentraCare Dr. Ken Holmen at the signing ceremony. That is set to happen at 10 a.m. Monday.

Officials say the new campus will welcome its first class of 24 medical students in 2025.

CentraCare hopes to transform its 60,000-square-foot administrative services building on the campus.

The state Legislature previously authorized $15 million to support the project this session.