Regents approve U of M Medical School’s 1st expansion in 50 years

A plan to open a new medical school in St. Cloud has gotten final approval.

On Friday, the University of Minnesota Board of Regents signed off on the project, which will be the U of M Medical School’s first expansion in 50 years.

It’s part of a partnership between the university and CentraCare, which will host the new campus.

The goal is to get more doctors and nurses in rural Minnesota, and the university says the new campus will expand the medical school’s class by 24 students per year, starting in 2025.

“This is an exciting day for Minnesota and its families and communities,” Jakub Tolar, dean of the University’s Medical School and vice president of clinical affairs, said in a statement. “This program expands on our commitment to Greater Minnesota, building on our highly regarded programs in Duluth and through our Rural Physician Associates Program.”

The state Legislature previously authorized $15 million to support the project this session.