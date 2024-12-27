Shoppers flock to stores post-Christmas to make returns, get last-minute gifts

Holiday gift return

Shoppers flocked to stores across the state to do more holiday shopping and make returns.

On the day after Christmas, everyone has the same idea.



“I think a lot of people are coming here to get the last-minute gifts, or they’re here to get more shopping done,” Andrew Suddath, mall employee, said.



Shoppers flocked to Rosedale Mall to add to their inventory of Christmas Gifts.



For some Minnesotans, it’s all about making a return to beat the deadline.

“I was just doing some returns and rebuying,” Sawuan Shopin, a shopper, said. “Then I’m going to get something to eat, and then I’m going home. I’m tired.”



The National Retail Federation estimates 17% of items purchased for the holidays will make their way back to the shelves this year.

If people are in line to buy or return items, shoppers are paying the price with patience.

“It’s ridiculous. It seems like you’re out at a bar because there’s so many people bumper to bumper,” Shopin said.

To make sure returns go well, experts recommend bringing an ID, holding on to all receipts and

keeping all boxes, tags or packaging.



Shoppers can always ship back returns, but there may be a cost.

Listed below are the return deadlines for some of the major retailers:

Target: Jan. 8 – 26, depending on the item



Best Buy: Jan. 14.



Amazon and Walmart: Jan. 31