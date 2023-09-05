Sheriff: ‘Strong wind and choppy waters’ contributed to teens’ deaths

Blaine 18-year-olds Grace Rhine and Kyree Shaw both drowned on Lipsett Lake in the town of Rusk, Wisconsin, over the holiday weekend, according to the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office.

There was a strong wind and choppy waters, which are believed to have contributed to the drownings, the department reported.

“He was the most loyal kid, big heart. If you were his friend, you were his friend,” said Shaw’s sister, Marissa Olinger.

Back in August, the family dropped Shaw off at fall football camp at the University of Wisconsin-Stout.

“In this tough time, our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends and any comments should be left to the family,” wrote a UW-Stout Athletics Department spokesperson.

Shaw played football at Spring Lake Park High School before going to play at college.

“When he would make a big play the enthusiasm that he would create, and would then feed his teammates was unique,” said SLP Football Coach John Stewart. “He would play with all of his heart.”

Stewart said the pain runs deep in their football program, as Shaw has two brothers on the team, and his brother-in-law is a defensive coach.

“The support we’ve got from so many people, it’s been unreal,” Olinger said.

Olinger also teaches at Spring Lake Park High School, where she said the outpouring of support from the school community gives the family strength.

“It feels like one giant community,” Olinger said.

There has been a fundraising page set up by community members to support Shaw’s family.