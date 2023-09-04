Two 18-year-olds from Blaine found dead on Wisconsin lake

The bodies of two missing swimmers from Blaine were found Friday on a lake in western Wisconsin.

Callers reported the swimmers missing on Lipsett Lake in Rusk, Wis., just after 5 p.m., according to a news release from the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office.

The bodies of Grace Rhine and Kyree Schaw, both 18, from Blaine, were later found after searches using air and water drones, underwater radar, boats and divers.

The sheriff’s office said their bodies were found in 15 to 20 feet of water and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Another person was reportedly taken to the Spooner emergency room and was later released.

Strong winds and choppy waters are believed to be contributing factors in the suspected drownings, authorities say.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is still investigating the incident.