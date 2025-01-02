Sgt. Mike Ernster, longtime face of SPPD, is honored at Wild game to cap 3-decade career

After three decades with the St. Paul Police Department, including 10 years as the face of the department, Sgt. Mike Ernster is retiring.

Starting as a patrol officer, spending many years as a K9 handler, Sgt. Ernster is wrapping his career as the department’s public information officer — also known as a PIO.

“It’s an odd feeling, but I’m gonna try to embrace it as much as I can and move forward,” Ernster told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

As PIO, Ernster is the main point of contact for news outlets — bearing information that can be positive and uplifting, while many times sharing some of the darkest moments for the community.

“Finding that information and sharing it proactively with our communities is so important, especially in times of strife or in times where there’s things going on with the community[and] the hot white light of attention is on the police department. That is when it’s even more important to share that type of information,” Ernster said.

His final shift donning the SPPD badge was New Year’s Eve, patrolling the Minnesota Wild game, something he had some many times in his career. But Tuesday’s shift was far from typical. Ernster was honored as the “Hero of the Game” — something his daughter helped make happen.

“I’ve always looked up to my dad. He’s been my role model,” Sidney Ernster, his daughter, said.

“I was overcome with emotions last night. It was emotional. I was happy. I couldn’t have expected a better outcome and reaction from the crowd and the teams,” Sidney said of her dad getting honored at the Wild game.

After the game came one of Ernster’s toughest assignments: making his final call over the radio, thanking his police department, family and the community.

“The old saying goes, if you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life. As a St. Paulite who was born and raised in Frogtown, I was lucky to live that,” Ernster said on his final call.