Communities gathering support for St. Paul family who lost husband and father to shooting

Droves of people, in several different ways, are supporting a St. Paul family whose husband and father was shot and killed over the week.

Early Saturday, Hilary Brasel said her husband, 44-year-old Michael Brasel, confronted someone who was trying to break into her car when he was shot – she added Brasel was “one in a million” and that she doesn’t know “how to do this life without him.”

Brasel also leaves behind two boys – one in eighth grade, the other in fifth.

In a matter of just a couple days, neighbors have planted flowers and done yard work at the Brasel’s home, the youth hockey community has asked people to honor him by placing hockey sticks outside their homes, and hundreds of people have donated to an online fundraiser that was sitting around $150,000 as of Monday night.

Sticks Out (Photo Credit: Bridget Barrick)

“He was just an amazing father, somebody that I looked up to,” Dominick Washington, who lives down the road from the Brasels, said. “[He was] just really devoted and selfless and really just the one of the most kind people I ever I ever knew,” Washington added.

Brasel was also a youth hockey coach in Roseville and St. Paul – the Roseville Area Youth Hockey Association posted online: “Rest in Peace, Coach Michael. We have a huge hole in our village. We love you.”

The Saint Paul Police Department has not shared specifics of the investigation – but has asked people to call if they can help in the investigation, including if there is video of the crime happening or that shows the people responsible for Brasel’s killing. You’re asked to call: 651-266-5650

On Tuesday, from 3:30 – 7:30 p.m., at Langford Park Rec Center, a local ice cream truck will be donating all of its proceeds to the Brasel family.